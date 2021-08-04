Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Korir extends Kenya's 800m dominance

Kenya's Emmanuel Korir won the Olympic men's 800 metres gold medal on Wednesday, extending the East African nation's dominance of an event they have now won four times in a row.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 18:21 IST
Kenya's Emmanuel Korir won the Olympic men's 800 meters gold medal on Wednesday, extending the East African nation's dominance of an event they have now won four times in a row. His compatriot Ferguson Rotich took silver and Patryk Dobek of Poland claimed the bronze.

Kenya's double Olympic gold medallist David Rudisha's persistent injuries denied him the chance to defend his title, opening a path for a new champion to emerge and Korir powered his way to victory with a time of 1:45.06. He spread his arms wide as he crossed the line as if to announce that he was ready to assume Rudisha's mantle as king of the 800 meters.

Arriving in Japan boasting the second leading time of the year, Korir began the race fast, moving up to second behind Australia's Peter Bol who set the early pace. Korir accelerated with 200 meters left and surged to the line ahead of Rotich, who pushed hard in the last 50m to make it a Kenyan one-two as he clocked 1:45.23.

Dobek's bronze was Poland's first Olympic medal in the 800m and first medal in an individual running event since 1980.

