President and PM congratulate boxer Lovlina for winning Bronze in Tokyo Olympics

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has bagged a Bronze Medal in the 69-kilogram category after she lost to World Champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the semi-finals today. This is the third medal for the country. Earlier, PV Sindhu won a Bronze Medal in Badminton while Mira Bai Chanu lifted a Silver Medal in weightlifting. President Shri Ram NathKovind, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Sports Minister Shri Anurag Thakur and Indians from all corners of the country congratulated LovlinaBorgohainfor her achievement.

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated LovlinaBorgohain for winning the Bronze in Tokyo Olympics. Shri Kovind tweeted, "Congratulations to LovlinaBorgohain! With your hard work and dogged determination, you have done the nation proud. Your Bronze medal in boxing at the Olympics Games will inspire the youth, especially young women, to battle with challenges and turn their dreams into reality."

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi congratulated boxer Lovlina for bagging bronze in Tokyo Olympics. Shri Narendra Modi tweeted, "Well fought LovlinaBorgohain! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours."

Sports Minister Shri Anurag Thakur congratulated boxer LovlinaBorgohain on winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Shri Thakur tweeted, "Lovlina, gave her best punch and India is extremely proud of what she has achieved." The Sports Minister said, "She has achieved a bronze medal in her first Olympics and the journey has just begun."

Lovlina was born on 2 October 1997 and hails from Golaghat district of Assam. Her father Tiken is a small-scale businessman and had financial struggles to support his daughter's ambition. Following the footsteps of her twin sisters Licha and Lima, the Assamese first took up kickboxing. It was only when she met her first coach PadumBoro, her life took a definite turn. Boro who worked at Sports Authority of India's Shillong and Dimapur centres introduced her to boxing and since then there has been no looking back for Lovlina. Having found her love in boxing, Lovlina was always on the lookout for an opportunity. And it came within a few months. SAI was holding the trials at Barpathar Girls High School, where she studied, and Lovlina showed her skills when she took part in the trials. That's how Boro noticed her exceptional talent started honing it in 2012. In her journey to reach the pinnacle, she battled the society who used to question her interest in Boxing being a female. But this did not jitter her aspirations leading to her first major breakthrough; a Bronze at the World Championship in 2018. After Qualifying for Tokyo Olympic 2020, she became the first Woman in the History of Assam to qualify for the Olympics.

(With Inputs from PIB)