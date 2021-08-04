Left Menu

Friday prayers likely to be held at historic Jamia Masjid in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-08-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 18:40 IST
Friday prayers likely to be held at historic Jamia Masjid in Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

Friday prayers are likely to be held in Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid after a gap of 16 months since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

''Under the auspices of the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar, the cleaning of the central grand mosque was carried out in which the employees and staff of the Auqaf actively participated,'' the Auqaf said in a statement.

The Anjuman said since Covid cases have slowed down and Friday prayers are now being held in all central mosques, khanqahs, shrines and imambaras of Jammu and Kashmir, prayers will be offered on coming Friday in Jamia Masjid here. However, the Anjuman Auqaf clarified that as per the guidelines of medical experts, the worshippers will take precautionary measures and strictly adhere to Covid standard operating protocols during the Friday and daily prayers.

Earlier, Friday prayers were held at the 16th century mosque for the first time on December 20, 2019, after August 5, when the Centre announced abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021