Friday prayers likely to be held at historic Jamia Masjid in Kashmir

Friday prayers are likely to be held in Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid after a gap of 16 months since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

''Under the auspices of the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar, the cleaning of the central grand mosque was carried out in which the employees and staff of the Auqaf actively participated,'' the Auqaf said in a statement.

The Anjuman said since Covid cases have slowed down and Friday prayers are now being held in all central mosques, khanqahs, shrines and imambaras of Jammu and Kashmir, prayers will be offered on coming Friday in Jamia Masjid here. However, the Anjuman Auqaf clarified that as per the guidelines of medical experts, the worshippers will take precautionary measures and strictly adhere to Covid standard operating protocols during the Friday and daily prayers.

Earlier, Friday prayers were held at the 16th century mosque for the first time on December 20, 2019, after August 5, when the Centre announced abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

