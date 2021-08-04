Olympics-Weightlifting-Georgia's Talakhadze breaks world record to conquer men's super heavyweight class
Georgian strong man Lasha Talakhadze broke his own world record to retain the title in the men's heaviest weight class at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday with a combined lift of 488 kg. Talakhadze, who won a gold at the 2016 Rio Games in the same category, lifted 223 kg for the snatch and 265 kg for the clean and jerk to also break his own world records in the two categories.
Talakhadze, who won a gold at the 2016 Rio Games in the same category, lifted 223 kg for the snatch and 265 kg for the clean and jerk to also break his own world records in the two categories. His total was 47 kilos more than Iran's Ali Davoudi, who took silver in the men's +109 kg class. Syria's Man Asaad took the bronze with 424 kg.
