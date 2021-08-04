Left Menu

Born on Gandhi Jayanti but you are famous for your punches: PM Modi tells Lovlina Borgohain

Not many would know that Indian pugilist Lovlina Borgohain's birthday falls on October 2, the day Mahatma Gandhi was born. And this fact was highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he spoke with the boxer after she lost her semi-final bout in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Not many would know that Indian pugilist Lovlina Borgohain's birthday falls on October 2, the day Mahatma Gandhi was born. And this fact was highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he spoke with the boxer after she lost her semi-final bout in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. In his conversation with Lovlina Borgohain, PM Modi said in a lighter vein that while Mahatma Gandhi emphasised non-violence while she is famous for her punches.

The Prime Minister congratulated Lovlina Borgohain after she won the bronze medal in the women's welterweight category (64-69kg) at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. "Well fought Lovlina Borgohain! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020," he said in a tweet.

Busenaz Surmeneli defeated Borgohain by a unanimous decision of 5-0. All five judges gave decisions in the favour of Turkish pugilist as she stamped her dominance. Lovlina started round one with a good strategy as she didn't let the Turkish boxer take charge. But soon, Busenaz showed her class and demolished the defence of the Indian as judges ruled the round in her favour.

The second round started just where the first one left as Surmeneli dominated all the way through it. And to make it worse for Borgohain, she sustained a penalty in that round. The last round was more ruthless and clinical from Busenaz as she brutally buried any chances the 23-year-old Indian had of making a comeback. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

