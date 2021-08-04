Soccer-Villa complete signing of Jamaica winger Bailey from Leverkusen
Aston Villa have completed the signing of Jamaica winger Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. The deal for the 23-year-old, capped 10 times for Jamaica, runs until 2025. "Leon is a hugely exciting young striker with great pace and creativity," said manager Dean Smith, whose club finished 11th last season.
"Leon is a hugely exciting young striker with great pace and creativity," said manager Dean Smith, whose club finished 11th last season. Media meanwhile reported Villa captain Jack Grealish was close to an English record move to Premier League champions Manchester City.
