Left Menu

Olympics-Equestrian-Swedes throw everything at gold, settle for silver - again

For the third time in four Olympics Sweden occupied second place on the podium with Peder Fredricson taking silver for the second consecutive Games. Sweden has never won Olympic gold in individual show jumping but after Fredricson and team mates Henrik von Eckermann and Malin Baryard-Johnsson all produced clean rides in the opening round not just gold but an unthinkable sweep of the podium seemed possible.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 19:14 IST
Olympics-Equestrian-Swedes throw everything at gold, settle for silver - again

Sweden threw everything they had at an individual show jumping Olympic gold medal on Wednesday but in end the Tre Kronor went triple silver.

Sweden had three contestants in the five rider jump-off for the medals at the Tokyo Equestrian Centre but it was lone Briton Ben Maher who snatched gold with a fast clean ride. For the third time in four Olympics Sweden occupied second place on the podium with Peder Fredricson taking silver for the second consecutive Games.

Sweden has never won Olympic gold in individual show jumping but after Fredricson and team mates Henrik von Eckermann and Malin Baryard-Johnsson all produced clean rides in the opening round not just gold but an unthinkable sweep of the podium seemed possible. It was Maher and his mount Explosion W who scuppered Swedish hopes, however, as Britain rode away with the gold for the second straight Games.

"I'm delighted," Fredricson shrugged. "Of course gold is the goal but today was Ben's day and that's the way it goes sometimes, small margins. "I was quite happy with my jump-off, I just wasn't quite fast enough."

While Fredricson was comforted by his silver, the Swede expressed sadness for his team mates particularly Baryard-Johnsson who was contesting her fifth Olympics. Von Eckermann could not hide his disappointment at his fourth place while Bayard-Johnsson was fifth, a huge improvement on her previous best 20th at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. "I feel a sorry for them," Fredricson said. "We were all in the jump off I certainly would have loved to have them up there around me."

Three strong rides in the individual competition, however, bodes well for the team jumping on Saturday where Sweden can end a gold medal drought dating back to the 1924 Paris Games. "If the team competition would have been today we would have had gold," said Fredricson. "I'm not sure that was the best preparation going into the team competition.

"But it seems the horses are in good shape and we will for sure do our very best."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021