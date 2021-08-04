TOKYO OLYMPICS: What you need to know right now

A Cold War-style defection loomed large https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/belarus-sprinter-tsimanouskaya-leaves-polish-embassy-tokyo-police-2021-08-03 over the Olympics when a Belarusian sprinter flew out from Tokyo under Poland's diplomatic protection on a plane to Vienna.

Here's what you need to know about the Tokyo Games: ATHLETE DEPARTS

After spending two nights in Poland's embassy, 24-year-old Krystsina Tsimanouskaya left Tokyo, walking on to a plane wearing blue jeans, a blue blouse and sunglasses with "I RUN CLEAN" written on them. Shortly after she touched down in Vienna, Austrian authorities said she would fly on to Warsaw on Wednesday. SPRINTER BLOCKED

Not even the fastest woman in the world can outrun Olympics https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/sprint-queen-herah-thompson-says-was-blocked-instagram-over-tv-rights-2021-08-04 broadcast rights holders. Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah said she was blocked on Instagram from posting videos of her victorious 100 and 200 metres races. The International Olympic Committee said the removal of unauthorised content on social media was an automatic process.

"Rights Holding Broadcasters (RHBs) have the exclusive rights to broadcast the Olympic Games," the IOC told Reuters. LONG WAIT OVER

After years of podium shows with no golds, Canada's Andre De Grasse won the men's 200 metres https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/athletics-de-grasse-canada-wins-mens-200m-gold-tokyo-2021-08-04 with a scorching time of 19.62 seconds. That followed another world record falling in the morning when Sydney McLaughlin saw off fellow American Dalilah Muhammad in the 400 metres as the super-fast track and new shoe technology continue to make a mockery of historical comparisons.

TWEENS AND TEENS WIN Young skaters from Japan and Britain soared to victory https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/skateboarding-japans-yosozumi-wins-gold-womens-park-skateboarding-2021-08-04 in the women's park competition with hometown heroes Sakura Yosozumi and Kokona Hiraki cinching gold and silver, while Britain's Sky Brown took bronze.

In the gripping final, Yosozumi, 19, landed two 540s in her impressive first run, earning the highest score of 60.09 to vault to top place. SAUNDERS PROBE SUSPENDED

The IOC suspended its investigation https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/ioc-suspends-protest-probe-into-grieving-saunders-mao-case-continues-2021-08-04 into a podium gesture made by American silver medallist Raven Saunders after the death of her mother. "The IOC extends its condolences to Raven and her family," said spokesperson Mark Adams. "You will understand that given these circumstances the process is fully suspended for the time being."

The Olympics governing body, however, said it was still waiting for a formal explanation from China as to why two gold medallists wore Mao Zedon badges on the podium. (Editing by Leela de Kretser and Ed Osmond)

