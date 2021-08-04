Tokyo Olympics, Day 12: Ravi Dahiya, Neeraj Chopra shine; women's hockey team loses semis (Review)

India women's hockey team suffered a 1-2 loss against Argentina in the semi-finals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday and now the Rani Rampal-led side would lock horns with Great Britain in the bronze medal match on Friday. India grappler Ravi Kumar Dahiya stormed into the finals of the men's freestyle 57kg category after defeating Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in the semi-finals.

However, Deepak Punia was not able to make it to the semi-finals after he suffered a 10-0 loss in the semi-finals of the men's freestyle 86kg category against USA's David Taylor. Gurjit Kaur provided an early lead to India in the first quarter of the hockey semis but Argentina came back strongly as skipper Noel Barrionuevo scored both goals to hand her side the victory.

The day for the Indian contingent started on a positive note as the javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra progressed to the men's final after attaining an automatic qualification in the Men's Long Throws Qualification -- Group A. Neeraj Chopra, who was 15th in the group to get his turn, threw a monstrous throw of 86.65m and automatically qualified for the final after just his first attempt.

Finland's Lassi Etelatalo was another thrower who automatically qualified in the first attempt. The men's Javelin throw final will be on August 7 at the Olympic Stadium. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain had to settle for a bronze medal after she lost her semi-final clash against Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey. Borgohain suffered a 0-5 defeat in the semis, and she was visibly dejected after the defeat. (ANI)

