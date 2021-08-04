Scoreboard: India vs England, Lunch-Day 1

Left Menu

PTI | Nottingham | Updated: 04-08-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 20:55 IST
Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the first Test between India and England here on Wednesday.

England 1st Innings: Rory Burns lbw b Bumrah 0 Dominic Sibley batting 18 Zak Crawley c Pant b Siraj 27 Joe Root batting 52 Jonny Bairstow lbw b Shami 29 Dan Lawrence c Pant b Shami 0 Jos Buttler not out 0 Extras: (B-1, LB-8, NB-3) 4 Total: (For 5 wkts, 51 Overs) 138 Fall of Wickets: 1-0, 42-2, 3-66, 4-138, 5-138 Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah 13-3-33-1, Mohammed Shami 14-2-18-3, Mohammed Siraj 11-2-42-1, Shardul Thakur 10-3-25-0, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-11-0.

