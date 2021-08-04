Left Menu

England all out for 183 against India on Day 1

PTI | Nottingham | Updated: 04-08-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 22:06 IST
England were all out for 183 in their first innings against India on the opening day of the first Test here on Wednesday.

Having reached tea at 138 for four, England lost their remaining six wickets for just 45 runs in the day's third and final session. Skipper Joe Root made 64 off 108 balls, even as the others failed miserably to stand up to the Indian pace bowling attack. For the visitors, Jasprit Bumrah picked up four wickets for 46 runs, Mohammed Shami had 3/28, while Shardul Thakur bagged 2/41.

England scored 77 runs in 25.2 overs bowled in the afternoon session for the loss of two wickets, after scoring 61 in the first session.

The pitch had enough for the pacers in the first hour of play with the ball swinging and seaming around.

With India going in with four pacers, Shardul Thakur came into the side but the one spinner picked was Ravindra Jadeja, who didn't bowl in the first session. Dropping premier spinner R Ashwin was a big call as he had been well prepared for the series opener with his preparation including a county game.

Brief Score: England 1st innings: 183 all out in 65.4 overs (Joe Root 64; Jasprit Bumrah 4/46, Mohammed Shami 3/28, Shardul Thakur 2/41).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

