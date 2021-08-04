Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics, Day 13: Ravi Dahiya, men's hockey team eye medals, Vinesh Phogat to start campaign (Preview)

The men's hockey team and grappler Ravi Dahiya will look to win medals on day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics while Vinesh Phogat will also start her campaign at the Games on Thursday.

Grappler Ravi Dahiya (Photo/Anurag Thakur Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The men's hockey team and grappler Ravi Dahiya will look to win medals on day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics while Vinesh Phogat will also start her campaign at the Games on Thursday. The men's hockey team will lock horns against Germany in the bronze medal match on Thursday and if the Manpreet Singh-led side is able to win a medal, then it would be after a span of 41 years, that India would do so at the Games.

Golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar would also be in action in the women's individual stroke play Round 2. Aditi would look to build on her lead and keep her campaign going strong at the Games. Vinesh Phogat will start her campaign against Sweden's Sofia Mattinson in the women's 53kg freestyle event.

Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohilla and Irfan K.Thodi would be in action in the men's 20km race walk final and it would be interesting to see how the Indian team will stack up in this particular athletics event. Ravi Dahiya will lock horns in his final match in the 57kg men's freestyle category and he would look to walk away with a gold medal at the Games. Deepak Punia will also square off in the bronze medal match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

