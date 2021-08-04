Olympics-Athletics-Canada's De Grasse finally breaks through to win gold

Canada's Andre De Grasse, long pegged as the heir apparent to retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, finally lived up to that lofty tag with his triumph in the men's 200 metres at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. De Grasse, who for years raced in the considerable shadow of Bolt, stormed across the finish line in a Canadian record time of 19.62 seconds to become the eighth-fastest man of all time over the distance and end his long wait for gold.

"I couldn't have asked for more. This was the race of my life," said De Grasse, who won silver behind Bolt in the 200m at the 2016 Rio Olympics. "I'm just so happy, I'm so proud of myself. I finally got it done." The retirement of Bolt, who won gold in the 100-metre and 200-metre races across an unprecedented three Olympics, left the door wide open for a new generation of sprinters and De Grasse, 26, appears up for the task.

Advertisement

De Grasse, who has yet to miss a podium in the five events he has raced across two Olympics, looked like he would again be denied gold as he came into the turn third but dug deep and left a trio of Americans in his wake. "I knew that the Americans were going to go after it, they run hard bends," said De Grasse, who won bronze in the 100m on Sunday. "They run hard bends and I got to go with them so I just made sure that I stayed with them off the bend and then I just relaxed coming home.

"Just pumped my arms and relaxed, take a deep breath in take a deep breath out and just go." De Grasse became a household name after he won bronze in the 100m at the 2016 Rio Games, silver in the 200m and bronze in the 4x100m relay, making him the first Canadian athlete to win Olympic medals in all three sprint events.

He then missed most of the 2017 and 2018 seasons with right hamstring injuries but never lost sight of his goal even as doubters questioned whether he would ever be the same sprinter. "I've been working hard for this moment for the past five years, I waited an extra year with the pandemic," De Grasse said. "I've just been training my butt off and I'm just so happy that I finally did it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)