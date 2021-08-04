Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Nurislam Sanayev bites Ravi Dahiya during semi-final clash, Sehwag labels act 'disgraceful'

Ravi Dahiya stormed into the finals of men's freestyle 57kg event in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, and along the way, the Indian grappler had to endure his semi-final opponent's unsportsmanlike attitude.

Updated: 04-08-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 23:18 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Nurislam Sanayev bites Ravi Dahiya during semi-final clash, Sehwag labels act 'disgraceful'
Grappler Ravi Dahiya (Photo/ Virender Sehwag Twitter).
Ravi Dahiya stormed into the finals of men's freestyle 57kg event in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, and along the way, the Indian grappler had to endure his semi-final opponent's unsportsmanlike attitude. During the final minute of the game, Dahiya was trailing 5-9 and it was then that, Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev was seen biting the Indian on his arm when the Indian grappler had pinned him down.

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag took notice of this moment and he went on to label Sanayev's act as "disgraceful". "How unfair is this, couldn't hit our #RaviDahiya's spirit, so bit his hand. Disgraceful Kazakh loser Nurislam Sanayev. Ghazab Ravi, bahut seena chaunda kiya aapne #Wrestling," tweeted Sehwag.

Dahiya defeated Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in the semi-finals and he will now contest the finals on Thursday and he is the first to enter the final since Sushil Kumar in 2012. In the first period, Ravi Dahiya managed to take a 2-1 lead and in the second period, the pressure was entirely on Sanayev, but he bounced back strongly and quickly eradicated Dahiya's lead. But Dahiya held his own and won by fall.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ravi Kumar Dahiya had stormed into the semi-finals of the men's freestyle 57kg category. Fourth-seeded Ravi defeated Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov by pure brute strength and agility on Mat A by 14-4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

