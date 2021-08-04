Left Menu

Soccer-England striker Ings joins Villa from Southampton

The 29-year-old England striker scored 46 goals in 100 appearances for Southampton after joining from Liverpool in 2018. Villa did not disclose the transfer fee but The Athletic reported the deal was worth 30 million pounds ($42 million). ($1 = 0.7193 pounds)

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 23:43 IST
Aston Villa have signed striker Danny Ings from Southampton on a three-year contract, both Premier League clubs said on Wednesday. The 29-year-old England striker scored 46 goals in 100 appearances for Southampton after joining from Liverpool in 2018.

Villa did not disclose the transfer fee but The Athletic reported the deal was worth 30 million pounds ($42 million). "Danny is an outstanding Premier League footballer who has scored goals wherever he has played," Villa manager Dean Smith said in a statement.

"He is also a top professional with a great character who will be a leader in our squad and a role model for our rapidly developing young academy players who are now in and around the first team." Earlier on Wednesday, Villa confirmed the signing of Jamaica winger Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen, while Emiliano Buendia and Ashley Young arrived in June.

Sky Sports reported Villa captain Jack Grealish will undergo a medical at Manchester City on Thursday before finalising a 100 million-pounds deal with the Premier League champions. ($1 = 0.7193 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

