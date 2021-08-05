Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Jamaican Parchment wins men's 110m hurdles gold in Tokyo

World champion Grant Holloway was in the lead until the final hurdle but seemed to lose his momentum as Parchment surged past him to win in a season-best time of 13.04 and add the gold medal to his London Olympic bronze. Jamaican Ronald Levy was third in 13.10 on a hot and humid morning at the Olympic Stadium.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 08:42 IST
Olympics-Athletics-Jamaican Parchment wins men's 110m hurdles gold in Tokyo

Jamaican Hansle Parchment finished strongly to win the men's 110 metres hurdles gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. World champion Grant Holloway was in the lead until the final hurdle but seemed to lose his momentum as Parchment surged past him to win in a season-best time of 13.04 and add the gold medal to his London Olympic bronze.

Jamaican Ronald Levy was third in 13.10 on a hot and humid morning at the Olympic Stadium. American Holloway, who had not lost a hurdles race since August last year, took the silver medal after finishing in 13.09.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global
4
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021