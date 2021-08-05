Olympics-Athletics-Jamaican Parchment wins men's 110m hurdles gold in Tokyo

Jamaican Hansle Parchment finished strongly to win the men's 110 metres hurdles gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. World champion Grant Holloway was in the lead until the final hurdle but seemed to lose his momentum as Parchment surged past him to win in a season-best time of 13.04 and add the gold medal to his London Olympic bronze.

Jamaican Ronald Levy was third in 13.10 on a hot and humid morning at the Olympic Stadium. American Holloway, who had not lost a hurdles race since August last year, took the silver medal after finishing in 13.09.

