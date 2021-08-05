Left Menu

Olympics-Skateboarding-Brazilians roar into park skating finals

In a surprise exit, Heimana Reynolds from the United States, who is currently ranked the world No.1 in the men's park discipline and was a favourite going into the preliminaries, missed the eight man cut-off. Japan's Ayumu Hirano, a two-time Olympic medallist at the Winter Games, also did not make it to the finals.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 08:45 IST
Olympics-Skateboarding-Brazilians roar into park skating finals

Brazilian Luiz Francisco led a crew of skaters from his country to the finals of the men's park skateboarding competition, soaring over the skate park under Tokyo's scorching sun on Thursday.

The skaters, all sweating in their colourful uniforms and kneepads, rode smooth lines over the concrete bowl of the Ariake Urban Sports Park, where temperatures rose to 32 degrees Celsius (89 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of Thursday's fourth heat. The men's finals will begin at 12:30 p.m. local time (0330 GMT).

Out of the eight skaters to advance to the finals, three of them were Brazilian. One of them, Pedro Barros, 26, is currently ranked No. 4 in the world according to Worldskate, while Francisco is ranked No. 3.

"I gave it my 100% and I was afraid because I wanted to do my best but I gave my everything," said Pedro Quintas, also from Brazil, who failed to land his second run but received a high score of 79.02 for his third and final run, advancing with his compatriots to the finals. In a surprise exit, Heimana Reynolds from the United States, who is currently ranked the world No.1 in the men's park discipline and was a favourite going into the preliminaries, missed the eight man cut-off.

Japan's Ayumu Hirano, a two-time Olympic medallist at the Winter Games, also did not make it to the finals. The 22-year won silver in snowboarding halfpipe at both the 2014 and 2018 Olympic Winter Games. Hirano's departure also spelled the end of Japan's gold streak in skateboarding. The host nation had won three out of four gold medals that have been awarded in skateboarding's Olympic debut.

Rune Glifberg, nicknamed the "Danish Destroyer" and a legend in the sport, ended the preliminaries at 19th place but had said earlier that just being at the Olympics was its own reward. "I feel blessed to still be skateboarding and that's what I'm going to continue to do," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global
4
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021