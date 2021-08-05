Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Crouser breaks Olympic record, wins gold in men's shot put

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2021 09:08 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 09:08 IST
Olympics-Athletics-Crouser breaks Olympic record, wins gold in men's shot put

Ryan Crouser of the United States defended his Olympic title as he won gold in the men's shot put at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, breaking his own record three times in the final and finishing with a mark of 23.30 metres.

He set the previous record of 22.52m at the Rio Games five years ago, when he won the title. His compatriot Joe Kovacs took silver and Tomas Walsh of New Zealand claimed bronze, mirroring results of the 2016 final.

After the final result was clear, Crouser held up a card to a camera that read "Grandpa, we did it, 2020 Olympic champion".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global
4
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021