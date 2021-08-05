Left Menu

PM Modi hails Indian hockey team's medal win as historic

Hailing Indian mens hockey teams bronze medal win in the Tokyo Olympics as historic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that this day will be etched in the memory of every Indian. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially the youth, Modi said, adding that India is proud of its hockey team.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 09:10 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 09:10 IST
Hailing Indian men's hockey team's bronze medal win in the Tokyo Olympics as historic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that this day will be etched in the memory of every Indian. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially the youth, Modi said, adding that India is proud of its hockey team. The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games here on Thursday.

Modi tweeted, ''Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team.'' PTI KR KJ KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

