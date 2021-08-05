This is a big moment: Rahul on Indian hockey team winning bronze medal at Olympics
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hailed the Indian mens hockey team on winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and said the whole country is proud of their achievement.The Indian mens hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games here on Thursday.Congratulations to Indian Mens Hockey Team
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hailed the Indian men's hockey team on winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and said the whole country is proud of their achievement.
The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games here on Thursday.
''Congratulations to Indian Men's Hockey Team! This is a big moment- the whole country is proud of your achievement. Well-deserved victory!'' Gandhi tweeted.
Eight-time former gold-winners India, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal.
