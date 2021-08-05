Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Portugal's Pichardo wins men's triple jump gold

Portugal's Pedro Pichardo won gold in the men's triple jump at the Tokyo Games on Thursday with a leap of 17.98 metres, giving his country its fifth Olympic gold medal.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 09:19 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 09:19 IST
Portugal's Pedro Pichardo won gold in the men's triple jump at the Tokyo Games on Thursday with a leap of 17.98 metres, giving his country its fifth Olympic gold medal. China's Zhu Yaming produced a personal best of 17.57 for silver and Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso finished with bronze (17.47).

Pichardo took the lead with his first attempt of 17.61m and no other competitor could match it. He set the national record on his third jump. American Will Claye, who finished second in London and Rio behind compatriot Christian Taylor, finished fourth. Taylor was unable to defend his title in Tokyo after suffering an Achilles injury in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

