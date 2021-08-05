Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Vinesh Phogat loses to Vanesa Kaladzinskaya by fall

India wrestler Vinesh Phogat lost in the quarterfinals of the Women's Freestyle 53kg event at the Tokyo Olympics after going down against Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya here at Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B on Thursday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 09:36 IST
Vinesh Phogat (Photo: Twitter's Vinesh Phogat). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

India wrestler Vinesh Phogat lost in the quarterfinals of the Women's Freestyle 53kg event at the Tokyo Olympics after going down against Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya here at Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B on Thursday. Vanesa Kaladzinskaya won against the 26-year-old Indian by pinning her on the mat (victory by fall).

The number one seed Indian came under early pressure in the bout as the Belarusian took an early lead by 2-0. Vinesh soon equalised for 2-2 but in the same sequence, Kaladzinskaya grabbed two more points and later another point as the Indian trailed 2-5 going into the second half. Chasing the bout, Vinesh started the final three minutes with more aggression but the European champion stood strong with firm defence. Kaladzinskaya gave no chance to Indian even after a successful review by Vinesh's side which saw one point for Indian and two points fewer for Vanesa.

Vinesh soon got pinned down by Kaladzinskaya in an absolutely brilliant move as she cruised into the semis of the event. The Belarusian will now face USA's Jacarra Gwenisha Winchester or China's Qianyu Pang in the final four. Earlier in the day, Vinesh progressed into the quarterfinals of the Women's Freestyle 53kg event at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Sweden's Sofia Magdalena Mattsson by 7-1 in the 1/8 finals. (ANI)

