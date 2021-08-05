Prez congratulates Indian men's hockey team for winning Olympic medal after 41 years

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for winning an Olympic medal and said this historic victory will start a new era in hockey. The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed the Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games at Tokyo.

"Congratulations to our men's hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The team showed exceptional skills, resilience & determination to win. This historic victory will start a new era in hockey and will inspire the youth to take up and excel in the sport," Kovind tweeted.

