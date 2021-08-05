Gehlot congratulates Indian men's hockey team for winning Olympic medal
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for winning an Olympic medal, saying the team has brought glory to the nation.
The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed the Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games at Tokyo.
''Heartiest Congratulations to Indian Men's Hockey Team for this spectacular win against Germany & winning the bronze for country in #TokyoOlympics! It is a great moment for Indian hockey and the team has brought glory to the nation. Proud of all the players!'' Gehlot tweeted.
