This is a big moment: Rahul on Indian hockey team winning bronze medal at Olympics

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hailed the Indian mens hockey team on winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and said the whole country is proud of their achievement.The Indian mens hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games here on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 10:52 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hailed the Indian men's hockey team on winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and said the whole country is proud of their achievement.

The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games here on Thursday.

''Congratulations to Indian Men's Hockey Team! This is a big moment- the whole country is proud of your achievement. Well-deserved victory!'' Gandhi tweeted.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hailed the Indian team's performance.

''What an incredible game! Another medal for team India. So happy for our men's hockey team. Well done!'' she said on Twitter.

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said, ''An incredible moment, an incredible performance! Congratulations to the men's #Hockey team for the stupendous performance. You have made our nation proud.'' Eight-time former gold-winners India, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

