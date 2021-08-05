Olympics-Climbing-Japan's Nonaka regroups after bruising bouldering qualifier
Japanese medal contender Miho Nonaka is regrouping before the women's final after a tough bouldering round during climbing qualifiers on Wednesday in the sport's Olympic debut. Nonaka came out strong in the intial speed round, a vertical sprint up a 15 metre wall, ranking fourth with a time of 7.55 seconds.
Japanese medal contender Miho Nonaka is regrouping before the women's final after a tough bouldering round during climbing qualifiers on Wednesday in the sport's Olympic debut.
Nonaka came out strong in the intial speed round, a vertical sprint up a 15 metre wall, ranking fourth with a time of 7.55 seconds. The athlete has made strides in the specialised event and was one of only six women to post sub-eight second runs. However the Tokyo native struggled in her strongest event, bouldering, amid humid conditions on a sticky summer evening.
"It was the toughest round I've faced in recent competitions," said the 24-year-old. "It was hard to refocus mentally." In bouldering athletes attack a series of obstacles along a low wall. Nonaka solved just one of four problems and came eighth.
"It was hot and I slipped and I got tired after repeated tries," said Nonaka, who has grappled with injury and had ice packs strapped to her knee and arm. Following the bouldering setback Nonaka put in a top three performance in lead, a roped climb up a vertiginous wall, to secure her place in Friday's final.
"I feel I have grown mentally getting through bouldering and into the final so, while there are things to fix, I think it's okay to feel happy about it," said Nonaka. Nonaka will be joined by teammate Akiyo Noguchi in a strong showing by Japanese climbers. Tomoa Narasaki will also compete in the men's final on Thurday.
To secure gold one of the women will have to beat Slovenia's Janja Garnbret https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020-clb-idUKL8N2PB6AW, who was nervy in speed but put on a masterful display in bouldering and solved all four problems.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Miho Nonaka
- Japanese
- Slovenia
- Janja Garnbret
- Tokyo
ALSO READ
Japanese envoy says Tokyo ''struggles every day'' with China
Olympics-Surfing-American surfer shows off her Japanese in thanks
Japanese Emperor says virus prevention at Olympics 'far from easy task'
Study finds traditional Japanese food may hold building blocks of COVID-19 treatments
We look forward to season of incredible performances: Modi wishes Japanese counterpart for Olympics