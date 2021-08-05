Left Menu

J-K LG congratulates Indian hockey team on winning Olympics medal

This tremendous achievement will inspire generation of sportspersons. The whole country is proud of you the LG said on his official Twitter handle.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-08-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 11:28 IST
J-K LG congratulates Indian hockey team on winning Olympics medal
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday congratulated the Indian hockey team on winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, saying the whole country was proud of them.

The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games here on Thursday. ''Congratulations to the Indian Men's Hockey team on winning the bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics. This tremendous achievement will inspire generation of sportspersons. The whole country is proud of you!'' the LG said on his official Twitter handle.

