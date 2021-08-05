Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Thiam takes heptathlon lead heading into finale

Defending Olympic champion Nafi Thiam seized control of the heptathlon on Thursday with the day's best performance in the javelin and long jump, leaving the Belgian with just the final discipline of the 800 metres to negotiate to claim victory.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 11:31 IST
Olympics-Athletics-Thiam takes heptathlon lead heading into finale
  • Country:
  • Japan

Defending Olympic champion Nafi Thiam seized control of the heptathlon on Thursday with the day's best performance in the javelin and long jump, leaving the Belgian with just the final discipline of the 800 metres to negotiate to claim victory. After ending Wednesday's programme third in the standings, Thiam launched a 54.68m throw in the javelin on her second attempt, her best performance this season, and came up with a 6.60m leap in the long jump.

Heading into the seventh and final event later on Thursday, Thiam has a 64-point lead over the Netherlands' Anouk Vetter, who clapped her hands in frustration after throwing 51.20m in the javelin. American Kendell Williams was third and Dutchwoman Emma Oosterwgel fourth.

If she can hold on for the win, Thiam would be the first athlete since Jackie Joyner-Kersee to win back-to-back Olympic heptathlon titles. Briton Katarina Johnson-Thompson's bid for gold ended on Wednesday when she suffered a calf injury in the 200m event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global
4
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021