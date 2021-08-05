Cash award of Rs one crore for each of Punjab players in bronze winning team

Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-08-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 11:36 IST
Indian men's hockey team. (Photo/ Kiren Rijiju twitter) Image Credit: ANI
The Punjab government on Thursday announced that it will give a cash award of Rs one crore to each of the state hockey player, who was part of the Indian men's team that won a bronze medal in the Olympic Games. Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi made the announcement after India beat Germany 5-4 in the bronze play-off.

''On this historic day for #IndianHockey I am delighted to announce a cash award of Rs 1crore each to players 4m#Punjab We await ur return to celebrate the much deserving medal in #Olympics,'' Sodhi tweeted.

Punjab had eight players, including skipper Manpreet Singh, in the Indian men's hockey team. The others are Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh and Mandeep Singh.

On Friday, Sodhi had announced that the hockey players from the state participating in the Tokyo Olympics would get Rs 2.25 crore each if the team wins a gold medal.

Before this bronze, India had won an Olympic medal in hockey way back in 1980 Games in Moscow. Sodhi said he was immensely proud of the entire Indian hockey team's performance in the Tokyo Olympics.

''It is time to enjoy & celebrate the historic bronze. As Sports Minister of #Punjab it is my duty & matter of pride to promote, encourage the national sport & motivate flag-bearers,'' Sodhi said in another tweet.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also congratulated the team for its achievement.

''A proud & historic moment for the nation as Men's Hockey Team wins Bronze Medal in #Olympics by defeating Germany in a scintillating match. A tremendous achievement to be finishing on the podium after 41 years and the Hockey Bronze is worth its weight in Gold. Congratulations,'' Amarinder tweeted.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also congratulated the team and said entire India is proud of its talented players.

