Olympics-Wrestling- Governing body says Kazakh athlete's bite "unintentional", no action sought

Sanayev lost to Kumar by fall, in a bantamweight match in freestyle wrestling on Wednesday at Tokyo's Makuhari Messe Hall. In a statement on Thursday, the international wrestling governing body, United World Wresting (UWW), said that the bite action was prohibited, but unintentional.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 11:41 IST
Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev's got his teeth into the Tokyo 2020 Games, but his rival Ravi Kumar of India wasn't expecting to find them cutting into his skin. Sanayev lost to Kumar by fall, in a bantamweight match in freestyle wrestling on Wednesday at Tokyo's Makuhari Messe Hall.

In a statement on Thursday, the international wrestling governing body, United World Wresting (UWW), said that the bite action was prohibited, but unintentional. "It was concluded that the action taken was an unintentional reaction," UWW said.

"Based on the discussion and review of the incident no disciplinary action will be taken based on the conclusion of the incident." According to the rules enforced by the UWW, wrestlers are forbidden to pull the hair, ears, genitals, pinch the skin, bite, twist fingers or toes of their opponents.

Unfazed by the sting, Kumar will face Russian Zaur Uguev for the gold medal later on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

