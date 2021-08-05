Left Menu

India's hockey medals in Olympics

The bronze in the ongoing Olympics was Indias 12th hockey medal overall at the Games. Here is a list of all the podium finishes in hockey that India have achieved so far in the quadrennial showpiece.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 11:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

The bronze in the ongoing Olympics was India's 12th hockey medal overall at the Games. Here is a list of all the podium finishes in hockey that India have achieved so far in the quadrennial showpiece. The country is the most successful team in the Olympics.

1928, Amsterdam GOLD 1932, Los Angeles GOLD 1936, Berlin GOLD 1948, London GOLD 1952, Helsinki GOLD 1956, Melbourne GOLD 1960, Rome SILVER 1964, Tokyo BRONZE 1968, Mexico City BRONZE 1972, Munich BRONZE 1980, Moscow GOLD 2021, Tokyo BRONZE.

