Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Hockey star Vandana Katariya's family subjected to harrasment and casteist slurs

Vandana Katariya's family in Haridwar was subjected to harassment and casteist slurs after the Indian women's hockey team lost their semi-final match against Argentina in Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 05-08-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 12:28 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Hockey star Vandana Katariya's family subjected to harrasment and casteist slurs
Vandana Katariya (Photo: Twitter/Tokyo 2020 for India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vandana Katariya's family in Haridwar was subjected to harassment and casteist slurs after the Indian women's hockey team lost their semi-final match against Argentina in Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. It has been reported that a couple of people engaged in celebrating and bursting crackers at a distance from the house of hockey player Vandana, a resident of Roshnabad in Haridwar district, on Wednesday after the team lost the semi-final match.

Vandana Kataria's brother Chandrashekhar Kataria informed the Sidcul police station in-charge about this incident in a written complaint and soon the police detained a person who burst crackers. Sidcul police station SHO Lakhpat Singh Butola confirmed that some people had set off fireworks at a distance from Vandana Kataria's house, in which a person has been taken into custody while acting on the complaint of Chandrashekhar Kataria.

Vandana Katariya on Saturday scored three of India's four goals against South Africa in the final pool A hockey game as she became the first Indian woman to register a hat-trick at the Olympics at Oi Hockey Stadium -- South Pitch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021