Olympics-Cycling-Britain's Walls takes early lead in omnium

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 12:32 IST
Britain's Matt Walls won the opening event in the Olympic men's omnium on Thursday, edging a five-rider sprint at the end of the 40-lap scratch race at the Izu Velodrome.

Walls, a bronze medallist at the 2020 world championships, closed down an initial four-man attack which included Denmark's Niklas Larsen and produced a surging finish to take 40 points. France's Benjamin Thomas was second for 38 points with Dutchman Willem van Schip third.

Three more disciplines, the tempo race, elimination race and points race, will decide the medals later on Thursday. Italy's reigning champion Elia Viviani has work to do after managing only 13th in the opening event.

The format of the Olympic omnium has changed since 2016 when it included six seperate events spaced over two days. It now comprises four bunch races and finishes in one day.

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

