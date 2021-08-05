Olympics-Cycling-Fields to be released from hospital after BMX crash

American BMX racer Connor Fields is set to be released from hospital on Thursday, less than a week after a horror crash in the Olympic semi-finals left him with a brain bleed. Jonathan Finnoff, chief medical officer for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said in a statement that Fields would be able to return to his home in Henderson, Nevada, and start his rehabilitation.

Shortly after the medical update, Fields posted on Twitter https://twitter.com/connorfields11/status/1423063130028920834: "I'm back. Ish. Still can only stand for 5-10 min at a time but we're working!" Fields, the Rio 2016 champion, went down hard in a first-corner crash during Friday's semi-final runs and was treated by the side of the circuit before being taken to Tokyo's St. Luke's International Hospital.

