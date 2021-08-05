Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Athletics-Crouser sets shot record, Parchment beats hurdles world champion; Olympics-Sharing videos on social media from Tokyo Games are not allowed -IOC and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Athletics-Crouser sets shot record, Parchment beats hurdles world champion

American Ryan Crouser took the men's shot put gold medal on Thursday, breaking his own Olympic record in the final, while Jamaica's Hansle Parchment shocked the world champion to win the 110 meters hurdles and Portugal's Pedro Pichardo won the triple jump. Crouser was at his imperious best as he retained his title in one of the morning session's three gold-medal events at the Olympic stadium, breaking his own record three times in the final -- only the third person to ever achieve the feat.

Olympics-Sharing videos on social media from Tokyo Games are not allowed -IOC

Sharing videos from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on social media is not allowed, even for athletes, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday as it looked to protect broadcasters' rights. Jamaican double gold medallist sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah was blocked briefly from Instagram on Wednesday after she had posted videos of her victorious 100 and 200 meters races to her 310,000 followers, violating broadcast rights for the Games.

MLB roundup: Max Scherzer shines in Dodgers debut

Max Scherzer struck out 10 over seven innings in his Dodgers debut and Mookie Betts hit a pair of home runs to power Los Angeles to a 7-5 victory over the visiting Houston Astros on Wednesday. Scherzer (9-4), who was acquired at Friday's trade deadline from the Washington Nationals, gave up two runs on five hits with one walk in his fourth double-digit strikeout game of the season.

Olympics-Wrestling-American Steveson upsets Rio champion Akgul; India's top seed Phogat loses

Gable Steveson stunned Rio Games champion Taha Akgul of Turkey in the quarter-finals of the men's freestyle super heavyweight category on Thursday, the U.S. wrestler advancing with an 8-0 victory. Steveson led 2-0 at the end of the first period with a takedown. He went 4-0 up after the break with a double leg takedown before moving further ahead with two more points-scoring moves.

Olympics-Golf-Korda fires up with hot 62 to take four-shot lead at Games

Nelly Korda ignited the Olympic golf with a second-round 62 in sapping heat on Thursday to put the United States top of the leaderboard by four strokes as a storm forecast threatened to cut the tournament short. With the temperature topping 30 degrees Celsius (86F), world number one Korda caught fire at the Kasumigaseki Country Club, flirting with the magical 59 after nine birdies and an eagle heading up the 18th.

Olympics-IOC yet to talk to Belarus officials, China probe ongoing

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has yet to talk to any Belarussian team officials involved in the case of sprinter Krystina Tsimanouskaya, who took refuge in Poland https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/belarus-sprinter-tsimanouskaya-leaves-polish-embassy-tokyo-police-2021-08-03 this week after refusing to return to her homeland from Tokyo. The committee also said it was waiting for a report from the Chinese team https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/ioc-asks-chinese-team-report-cyclists-mao-zedong-badges-2021-08-03 on why two of its medallists appeared on the podium wearing badges featuring the head of the country's former leader Mao Zedong, in a potential breach of Olympic rules on the display of political paraphernalia.

Olympics-Basketball-Durant powers Team USA to win over Australia in semifinal

Kevin Durant and Team USA trounced Australia on Thursday in the men's basketball semifinals to move into the finals and just one victory away from a fourth straight gold in the Olympics. The win was a measure of revenge against a team that had upset the United States at an exhibition game in Las Vegas last month. The Americans champions at the previous three games, got off to a rocky start, shooting poorly and racking up fouls that let Australia build a 15-point lead in the second quarter.

Olympics-Athletics-Another relay fail as U.S. men finish sixth in heat to miss final

The United States failed to make the Olympic men's 4x100 meters relay final after a ragged run saw them finish a shock sixth in their semi-final on Thursday, the latest in a dire run of performances in an event they dominated for decades. The U.S. team featured two of the individual 100m finalists, Fred Kerley and Ronnie Baker, the world leader Trayvon Bromell, and Cravon Gillespie, who also ran the heats en route to their 2019 world championship-winning title.

Olympics-Belarusian sprinter reaches Poland after defying order home

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya took refuge in Poland on Wednesday after refusing to return to her authoritarian homeland from the Tokyo Olympics in a saga reminiscent of Cold War sporting defections. The 24-year-old athlete's case could further isolate Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is under Western sanctions after a crackdown on opponents since last year.

Olympics-Canoe sprint-American Harrison wins women's canoe single 200m gold

Nevin Harrison of the United States won the gold medal in the women's canoe single 200 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe took the silver medal while Ukraine's Liudmyla Luzan claimed the bronze.

