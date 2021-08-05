Left Menu

Rugby League-World Cup postponed to 2022 after Australia, NZ withdrawals

Updated: 05-08-2021 13:29 IST
This year's Rugby League World Cup in England has been postponed until 2022 after last month's withdrawals of defending champions Australia and New Zealand, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

Australia and New Zealand withdrew citing player welfare and safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) and New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) had asked organisers to postpone the Oct. 23-Nov. 27 event until next year.

"Rugby League World Cup 2021 and the UK Government have today announced their intention to stage the flagship event in the international Rugby League calendar in 2022," organisers said in a statement https://www.rlwc2021.com/article/324/rlwc2021-will-now-be-staged-in-2022.

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

