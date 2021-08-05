Indian Men’s hockey team congratulated for winning bronze in Tokyo Olympics

In a historical win, the Indian men's hockey team won the bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 today. It is the first Olympic medal win of the Indian men's hockey team in the last 41 years which they secured with a 5-4 win over Germany in an interesting bronze medal match.

President Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Sports Minister Shri Anurag Thakur and Indians from all corners of the country congratulated Indian Men's hockey team for their achievement. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi also spoke to the men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh, head coach Graham Reid and assistant coach Piyush Dubey and congratulated them.

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated the team and tweeted, "Congratulations to our men's hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The team showed exceptional skills, resilience & determination to win. This historic victory will start a new era in hockey and will inspire the youth to take up and excel in the sport."

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian hockey men's team for bagging bronze in Tokyo Olympics. Shri Narendra Modi tweeted, "Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team."

Sports Minister Shri Anurag Thakur congratulated the team and tweeted, "A BILLION CHEERS for INDIA! Boys, you've done it! We can't keep calm! Our Men's Hockey Team dominated and defined their destiny in the Olympic history books today, yet again! We are extremely proud of you!"

Support from TOPS:

Visa Assistance for various international competitions and foreign training

Team Physiotherapist funded by TOPS.

Out of Pocket Allowance of 50,000/ Month for 2 months during 2018 Asian Games

Out of Pocket Allowance of 50,000/Month from March 2021 till August 2021.

Foreign Exposures, National Coaching Camp, Coaches and Support Staff and Equipment provided under ACTC

(With Inputs from PIB)