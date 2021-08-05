Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Italy's Stano wins 20km race walk with late surge

Italy's Massimo Stano won the Olympic men's 20km race walk on Thursday, pulling ahead of the pack in the final stages to finish in one hour, 21 minutes five seconds and claim his country's third gold medal in the event.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 14:47 IST
Italy's Massimo Stano won the Olympic men's 20km race walk on Thursday, pulling ahead of the pack in the final stages to finish in one hour, 21 minutes five seconds and claim his country's third gold medal in the event. Japan's Koki Ikeda secured the silver medal and compatriot Toshikazu Yamanishi claimed bronze, the first Olympic medals for Japan in the 20km race walk.

World champion Yamanishi led in the early going until China's Wang Kaihua took over through the 12km mark. Stano moved to the front at the 16km stage, just ahead of Ikeda and Yamanishi, until he put distance between himself and his Japanese rivals to cross the finish line nine seconds ahead.

