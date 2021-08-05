PREVIEW-Rugby-Depleted Wallabies face Eden Park hangover against All Blacks

A drinking session that went past curfew has Australia set up for a thumping hangover on Saturday as the depleted Wallabies face their Eden Park demons against the All Blacks in the Bledisloe Cup opener.

Australia will take to the field without their most potent attacking threat in winger Marika Koroibete, who was among three ruled out of selection for partying on after a team bonding session wrapped up at their Auckland hotel last weekend. Number eight Isi Naisarani, who helped fix Australia's breakdown woes in the series-deciding 33-30 win over France last month, is also in the freezer after joining fellow Fijian Koroibete into the late hours.

Australia could ill-afford the disruption heading into a match at the All Blacks' Auckland fortress, where they have not beaten the hosts since 1986. Nor do they need another injection of raw youth as they take on an All Blacks side that destroyed Fiji 60-13 in their last test and are desperate to make a statement in front of sceptical home fans after a scratchy 2020 season.

Yet that is exactly what the Wallabies will bring on Saturday when rookie wingers Jordan Petaia and Andrew Kellaway join a starting backline featuring a total of 45 caps. Petaia and Kellaway are among nine players with less than 10 test caps in the starting 15, with flanker-captain Michael Hooper the 108-test standout in a rejigged back row with promoted seven-test blindside Rob Valetini and recalled number eight Harry Wilson.

It all adds up to a daunting assignment against a seasoned All Blacks side, who will look to shatter the Wallabies' fragile confidence and seal the Bledisloe series a week later at the same venue. Back-to-back victories at Eden Park would see the All Blacks lock the trans-Tasman trophy away for a 19th successive year before travelling for the third and final match of the series in Perth, a far tougher setting.

Flyhalf Richie Mo'unga won his ongoing battle for the All Blacks number 10 shirt against the more experienced Beauden Barrett but coach Ian Foster is largely putting faith in old hands. Brodie Retallick rejoins 125-test captain Sam Whitelock in a venerable second row and scrumhalf Aaron Smith is poised to celebrate his 100th test.

"He’s a special man, he’s achieved so much in the black jersey and has been an iconic player for us over the last decade," said Foster of his number nine.

