Soccer-Leicester defender Fofana breaks leg in pre-season friendly

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-08-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 15:13 IST
Leicester City's French defender Wesley Fofana broke his leg in a friendly against Europa League winners Villarreal on Wednesday, 10 days before the start of the Premier League season. "I will give you news as soon as I have a final diagnosis but we already know that I have a fibula fracture," the 20-year-old said on Instagram after being carried off on a stretcher during the second half.

He had received treatment on the pitch after a challenge by Fernando Nino. FA Cup winners Leicester, who play Premier League champions Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday, won 3-2 at the King Power Stadium. They open their season at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Aug. 14.

The Foxes signed Fofana on a five-year deal from St Etienne last October for a reported fee of around 30 million pounds ($41.75 million) and the Midlands club went on to finish fifth in the league as he was named their young player of the season. ($1 = 0.7185 pounds)

