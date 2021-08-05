Olympics-Rhythmic Gymnastics-Tokyo could be anyone's game as rankings offer imperfect picture

After COVID-19 prevented them from attending some international competitions, a handful of rhythmic gymnasts, including Russia's Averina twins, are likely to outperform their world cup rankings in the individual event at the Tokyo Olympics.

An Olympic medal event since 1984, rhythmic gymnastics sees athletes perform mind-boggling contortions and manoeuvres to music while using hoops, balls, clubs or ribbons. Competitors are judged on factors including how they use the apparatus. They are also marked on "body difficulties" such as balances, turns, and jumps, as well as execution and artistry.

The International Gymnastics Federation, which governs rhythmic gymnastics, ranks athletes on the basis of four key world cup events in Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Italy. Dina and Arina Averina are gold and silver medal favourites in Tokyo, but rank fourth and fifth respectively in the world because they missed out on the individual all-around world cup events in Sofia and Baku.

They have still accrued 100 points and 90 points, respectively, despite only being able to compete in the events in Tashkent and Pesaro. For comparison, top ranked Linoy Ashram from Israel has amassed 115 points after competing in three of the four events.

When they went head-to-head with Ashram in Pesaro, the Averina twins both received higher scores. They also beat world numbers two and three, Belarus' Alina Harnasko and Anastasiia Salos. Since the 1984 Soviet boycott of the Olympic Games, rhythmic gymnastics has been dominated by Russia and other former Soviet states, which have won 35 of the 42 medals up for grabs.

Ashram is considered one-to-watch in Tokyo. The 22-year-old has won six silver and five bronze medals in the 2017, 2018 and 2019 world championships, and claimed two golds and one bronze medal at this year's World Cup. Rhythmic gymnastics at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will take place from Friday through Sunday.

