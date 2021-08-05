Left Menu

Olympics-Soccer-Rapinoe and Lloyd fire U.S. to bronze medal

The United States women's team won the Olympics bronze medal with Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd scoring two goals each in a 4-3 win over Australia in Kashima on Thursday.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 15:32 IST
The United States women's team won the Olympics bronze medal with Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd scoring two goals each in a 4-3 win over Australia in Kashima on Thursday. Rapinoe fired the U.S. ahead in the eighth minute direct from a corner and then doubled the advantage with a fine volley after a woeful attempted clearance from Alanna Kennedy.

Sam Kerr pulled one back for Australia in the 17th minute, her 48th for the Matildas making her their all-time top scorer. Lloyd then scored either side of halftime to make it 4-1 before a Caitlin Foord header for Australia brought them back into the match. Substitute Emily Gielnik added a third with a long-range effort in the 90th minute but it was not enough.

Sweden and Canada meet in the gold medal game on Friday.

