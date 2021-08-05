Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Jacobs named Italy flag bearer for closing ceremony

Jacobs' superb Games continued https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/athletics-us-fail-make-mens-4x100-relay-final-2021-08-05 on Thursday, when he helped Italy post a national record time of 37.95 seconds as they advanced to the final of the 4x100 metres relay. The closing ceremony takes place at 8 pm local time (1100 GMT) on Sunday Aug. 8.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 15:32 IST
Italy's 100 meters Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs has been named as his country's flag bearer for the Tokyo 2020 closing ceremony on Sunday, the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) announced on Thursday. The 26-year-old became the first Italian to win athletics showcase event on Sunday, setting a new European record https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/jacobs-made-peace-with-troubled-childhood-strike-gold-2021-08-02 with a stunning 9.80-second sprint.

"The 100 meters gold medallist will fly the tricolor flag in the Olympic Stadium where he made history on Aug. 1, thanks to his success in the queen of athletics events, embellished by a European record time," said a note on the CONI website. Jacobs' superb Games continued https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/athletics-us-fail-make-mens-4x100-relay-final-2021-08-05 on Thursday when he helped Italy post a national record time of 37.95 seconds as they advanced to the final of the 4x100 meters relay.

The closing ceremony takes place at 8 pm local time (1100 GMT) on Sunday, Aug. 8.

