Britain's Walls wins track cycling omnium
- Country:
- Japan
Britain's Matthew Walls won the opening scratch race of the four-event omnium and was never really challenged over the remainder of the races in winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
Walls finished third in the tempo race and second in the elimination race before taking a lap on the field early in the concluding points race to effectively put the gold medal out of reach.
Campbell Stewart of New Zealand gained his second lap on the field just before the race concluded, sending him soaring from out of the medals to silver. Defending champion Elia Viviani of Italy fell to bronze.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Campbell Stewart
- New Zealand
- Tokyo Olympics
- Elia Viviani
- Italy
- Matthew Walls
ALSO READ
WHO leader says virus risk inevitable at Tokyo Olympics
Anti-doping measures at Tokyo Olympics: Close to 5,000 samples to be conducted
Olympics-Swimming-New Zealand banking on Clareburt to end quarter-century drought
Australian rider provisionally banned from Tokyo Olympics
TOKYO OLYMPICS-What you need to know right now