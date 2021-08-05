Olympics-Soccer-Women's final moved to later kick-off

The women's Olympic football final between Sweden and Canada has been moved to a later kick-off following a request from both countries, Sweden's FA said in a statement on Thursday.

The game was due to kick off at 11am local time in Tokyo but met complaints due to the expected mid-day heat and will now be played at 9pm local time.

"It feels good that our desire for a later kick-off has been well received, and that we now how a match time that is better suited to the players in terms of the heat," said the head of Sweden's women's team, Marika Domanski Lyfors, in a statement.

