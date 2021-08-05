Left Menu

Olympics-Soccer-Women's final moved to later kick-off

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 16:08 IST
Olympics-Soccer-Women's final moved to later kick-off
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Japan

The women's Olympic football final between Sweden and Canada has been moved to a later kick-off following a request from both countries, Sweden's FA said in a statement on Thursday.

The game was due to kick off at 11am local time in Tokyo but met complaints due to the expected mid-day heat and will now be played at 9pm local time.

"It feels good that our desire for a later kick-off has been well received, and that we now how a match time that is better suited to the players in terms of the heat," said the head of Sweden's women's team, Marika Domanski Lyfors, in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021