Olympics-Athletics-U.S. advance in 4x400 women's relay, Poland flex muscles again
The 2016 gold medallists and reigning world champions had a slight lead going into the final leg and anchor Lynna Irby charged through the last lap to win the heat by more than a second, with Jamaica and Britain also advancing. Poland won their heat in 3:23.10, in another impressive performance after their upset win in the inaugural mixed event last week, as Cuba finished second and Belgium third in a national record 3:24.08.
The United States easily advanced to the final of the women's 4x400m relay on Thursday, winning their heat in a scorching 3:20.86. The 2016 gold medallists and reigning world champions had a slight lead going into the final leg and anchor Lynna Irby charged through the last lap to win the heat by more than a second, with Jamaica and Britain also advancing.
Poland won their heat in 3:23.10, in another impressive performance after their upset win in the inaugural mixed event last week, as Cuba finished second and Belgium third in a national record 3:24.08. Six-time Olympic gold medallist Allyson Felix is expected to join the U.S. team for Saturday's final, in her fifth and final Games.
