Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya takes silver after losing final to Zavur Uguev

Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya on Thursday settled for silver after going down against Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Zavur Uguev in the men's 57 kg freestyle category at the Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 16:52 IST
Grappler Ravi Dahiya (Photo/Anurag Thakur Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya on Thursday settled for silver after going down against Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Zavur Uguev in the men's 57 kg freestyle category at the Tokyo Olympics. Uguev dominated the match and didn't give any chance to the Indian grappler to come out with flying colours as India lost the chance to win its first gold medal in wrestling.

Despite starting off cautiously Uguev got off to the mark and doubled his lead within seconds. Ravi might have equalled the scoreboard at 2-2 but Uguev showing off his immense power again took the lead as the Indian wrestler trailed 4-2 after the conclusion of the first period.

Uguev came firing on all cylinders and further extended his lead as he gave no chance to Ravi to dominate the game. At one point, Uguev was leading the match 7-2 when Ravi earned two more points to come close to his opponent.

Earlier in the day, wrestler Anshu Malik bowed out after losing to Russian Olympic Committee's Valeria Koblova in the Women's freestyle 57 kg repechage. Also, grappler Vinesh Phogat's hopes of winning a bronze medal were dashed on Thursday as her quarter-final opponent Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus lost in the semi-final of the multi-sporting event.

As a result of this loss, Vinesh's hopes of winning bronze through repechage was also dashed. (ANI)

