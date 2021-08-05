Left Menu

ISL: Serbian defender Slavko Damjanovic joins Chennaiyin FC

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 05-08-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 16:57 IST
Chennaiyin FC logo . Image Credit: ANI
Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have completed the signing of defender Slavko Damjanovic on a one-year deal ahead of the 2021-22 season. With 151 club appearances in his nine-year-long career as a professional footballer, the left-footed centre-back will provide much-needed stability to the club's backline.

"We are extremely pleased to onboard someone like Slavko to help solidify our backline. A player of his calibre might have a lot to pass onto our young defenders," CFC co-owner Vita Dani said on the club's third foreign recruit of the season. Slavko played a pivotal role in Buducnost Podgorica's fourth Montenegrin League title in 2019-20 and also featured in their Europa League qualifying matches that year.

"I am so happy to join [Chennaiyin FC]. I hope we win the league. The coach is bringing in good players. I will give my everything to the team. I look forward to representing a city with such culture," the Montenegro-born footballer said. The 28-year-old began his professional career with FK Spartak Subotica in the Serbian league in 2012-13. Slavko has also played in Hungary, Uzbekistan, and South Africa. He returned to Serbia after five years in 2020-21, joining FK TSC Backa Topola where he made 11 appearances, also netting one goal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

