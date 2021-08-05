Tokyo Olympics: Ravi Dahiya made India proud by winning silver medal, says Rijiju

The Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju lavished praise on Ravi Dahiya after the Indian wrestler had to settle for silver in the men's 57 kg freestyle category at the Tokyo Olympics. Rijiju said Ravi has made India proud by winning the silver medal in the quadrennial event. "Ravi Kumar Dahiya, you are Indian hero! You have made India proud by winning Olympic Silver medal !! Hearty Congratulations on the great performance at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics," Rijiju tweeted.

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer also hailed Ravi for taking the silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics. "Where nobody went, Ravi reached Ravi Kumar Dahiya: Olympic Silver Medalist!" Jaffer tweeted in Hindi.

Advertisement

Despite starting off cautiously Uguev got off to the mark and doubled his lead within seconds. Ravi might have equalled the scoreboard at 2-2 but Uguev showing off his immense power again took the lead as the Indian wrestler trailed 4-2 after the conclusion of the first period.

Uguev came firing on all cylinders and further extended his lead as he gave no chance to Ravi to dominate the game. At one point, Uguev was leading the match 7-2 when Ravi earned two more points to come close to his opponent but ended up losing the match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)