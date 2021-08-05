Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Kipsang powers into 1,500m final, breaks Games record

Kipsang crossed the line in a blistering 3:31.65, shattering the mark of 3:32.07 set by his compatriot Noah Ngeny in 2000, finishing ahead of Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who arrived in Tokyo as third fastest this year. Britain's Jake Wightman ran a season's best 3:33.48 to win the other semi-final, ahead of American Cole Hocker and world champion Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot as all three advanced to the final on Saturday.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 17:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Kenya's Abel Kipsang broke the Olympic men's 1,500 meters record in the semi-finals on Thursday to ease into the final. Kipsang crossed the line in a blistering 3:31.65, shattering the mark of 3:32.07 set by his compatriot Noah Ngeny in 2000, finishing ahead of Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who arrived in Tokyo as third fastest this year.

Britain's Jake Wightman ran a season's best 3:33.48 to win the other semi-final, ahead of American Cole Hocker and world champion Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot as all three advanced to the final on Saturday. Cheruiyot set the early pace but faded towards the end as Wightman, whose father and coach Geoff is the stadium announcer in Tokyo, overtook him to win the race.

